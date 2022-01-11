Beats Fit Pro to Launch in Additional Countries on January 24

Apple's Beats Fit Pro fitness-focused wireless earbuds are set to launch internationally later this month, with availability for most countries starting on Monday, January 24.



Beats Fit Pro are Apple's newest Beats earbuds, featuring flexible wingtips to keep them in the ear, a charging case, silicone tips, Active Noise Cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and an H1 chip for "Hey Siri" support.

The $200 earbuds launched in the United States in November and in China in December of last year, and at the time Apple said an international release would follow sometime in early 2022.

Apple on Monday began listing Beats Fit Pro on its regional online stores outside the US for the first time, although they remain "currently unavailable" to order. Meantime, several regional official BeatsByDre Twitter accounts yesterday teased their imminent international launch with the tweet, "Something new is coming."

ⓘ Something new is coming. — Beats By Dre UK (@beatsbydreUK) January 10, 2022