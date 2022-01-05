CES 2022: Nanoleaf Announces Plans to Support All Thread Over HomeKit Products

Nanoleaf today announced that it plans to open up Thread support to all Thread over HomeKit products, expanding the Thread ecosystem for improved connectivity and reliability of ‌HomeKit‌ devices.



With an update coming in the first quarter of 2022, Nanoleaf will enable its Thread Border Routers, which includes the Nanoleaf Shapes, Elements, and Lines, to work with all Thread over ‌HomeKit‌ devices. Some Thread over ‌HomeKit‌ devices include the Nanoleaf Essentials Bulb and Lightstrip, the Apple TV 4K, and various Thread-enabled Eve products.

Nanoleaf says that it will be the first company after Apple to open up Thread Border Routing to all Thread over ‌HomeKit‌ devices, paving the way for a faster and more reliable smart home. Thread technology creates a low latency mesh network between devices to cut down on dropped connections and to improve connection speeds and responsiveness. Every device that supports Thread in a smart home setup strengthens the Thread ecosystem.

The update will also allow Nanoleaf to prepare for the Matter over Thread devices that are set to launch later this year. Matter is a new connectivity standard that's meant to improve smart home device interoperability, and it is supported by Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung, and others.

Nanoleaf says that it is working with the Connectivity Standards Alliance to build Matter support into both current and future product lineups. Nanoleaf's first Matter-compatible devices will launch in late 2022.