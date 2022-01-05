Deals: Apple's M1 iMac Available for Lowest-Ever Prices on Amazon

Amazon is offering discounts on Apple's 24-inch M1 iMac in two configurations this week. Discounts start with the 7-core GPU with 256GB, priced at $1,249.00, down from $1,299.00. This sale is only available in Silver.

This markdown is a match of the previous record low price on this version of the M1 iMac. No other retailers are matching the sale as of writing, so you'll only find this deal on Amazon.

In another new sale, Amazon is offering $49 off the M1 iMac with the 8-core GPU and 512GB of storage, priced at $1,649.99, down from $1,699.00. These iMacs are sold directly from Amazon and both are available to ship today.

