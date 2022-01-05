2022 Holidays Missing From iPhones in the UK, Australia, and Other Countries

There's an ongoing issue with Apple's Calendar app for iPhone, which causes 2022 holidays to not show up for users in a number of countries.



Earlier this week, we highlighted public holidays missing from devices in the UK, but MacRumors readers have let us know that this issue is much more widespread. Users in Australia, the UK, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark and other countries are not seeing holidays for their country show up in the Calendar app.

‌iPhone‌ users began asking about the missing 2022 holidays starting in mid-2021, and some assumed that the holidays would make an appearance when it rolled around to January 2022, but that has not happened.

Holidays are showing up appropriately in the United States so this is not a worldwide issue, but it does appear to be affecting a number of countries. The problem could potentially be limited to iPhones running latest operating systems as one user has said that a device with an older operating system is showing the 2022 holidays as expected, but it's not clear which versions of iOS are affected.

Given the large number of users impacted, the Calendar problem is likely a bug that Apple may be planning to address in a future update now that 2022 has rolled around and people are missing their holiday calendars or are experiencing calendar errors.

There is a solution for UK users as the government has provided a downloadable list of public holidays in a format compatible with the ‌iPhone‌ (ICS), and similar solutions may be available in other countries for those who do not want to wait for an Apple fix.