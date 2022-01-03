CES 2022: Sengled Debuts New HomeKit-Compatible TV Light Strips and Outdoor String Lights

Lighting company Sengled today announced the launch of several new HomeKit-compatible lighting products, including Wi-Fi Video-Sync TV Light Strips, Wi-Fi Outdoor String Lights, and the Wi-Fi Portable Lamp.



The WiFi TV Light Strips are designed to extend what's showing on the television set to the wall behind it for a more immersive entertainment experience. The lights are designed to react to content from streaming services, gaming systems, and more, with the colors on different areas of the screen matched to sections of the LED strips.

Sengled's new Wi-Fi Outdoor String Light is designed for outdoor patios, gardens, and similar spaces, offering up 48 feet of bulbs. Each light bulb can be customized to a different color, with millions of color combinations available.



The Wi-Fi Portable Lamp features a rechargeable internal battery and it can be moved to wherever lighting is needed, making it perfect for power outages, outdoor camping, and similar situations. The Portable Lamp offers different color effects, dimming, and options like flickering candlelight.

Later this year, Sengled also intends to introduce a Wi-Fi LED Essential Oil Diffuser Light, a Smart Health Monitoring Light, and Zigbee Window, Door, and Motion sensors.

Sengled's TV Light Strips, Outdoor String Lights, and Wi-Fi Portable Lamp are set to launch in the second quarter of 2022. The TV Light Strips will be priced at $120, the String Lights will be priced starting at $80, and the Wi-Fi Portable Lamp will be priced starting at $60.