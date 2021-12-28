Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 Models Drop $50 in Amazon's Newest Sale

by

A few pre-Christmas deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 have returned this week, taking $50 off the 41mm and 45mm GPS models of the latest Apple Watch. Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 in Green Aluminum with a Clover Sport Band, this model is available for $349.00, down from $399.00.

The only other 41mm GPS model on sale at this price is the Starlight Aluminum with a Starlight Sport Band, but stock is dwindling. We did see this Series 7 model go down by another $10 before Christmas, but today's sale is a solid second-best price.

If you're looking for the larger watch, Amazon also has the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 in Blue Aluminum with an Abyss Blue Sport Band for $379.00, down from $429.00. As of writing, this is the only 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 model on sale at Amazon.

Lastly, there is one Cellular device being discounted this week on Amazon. You can get the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $479.00, down from $529.00. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

