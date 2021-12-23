TSMC Expected to Begin 3nm Chip Production in Late 2022 Ahead of First M3 Macs
TSMC plans to begin commercial production of chips built on its 3nm process in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes. The full report has yet to be published, so no additional details are available at this time.
Apple is expected to release its first devices with 3nm chips fabricated by TSMC in 2023, including Macs with M3 chips and iPhone 15 models with A17 chips. As usual, the move to a more advanced process will result in improved performance and power efficiency, which will enable faster speeds and longer battery life on future Macs and iPhones.
The Information's Wayne Ma last month reported that some M3 chips will have up to four dies, which he said could allow for up to a 40-core CPU. By comparison, the M1 chip has an 8-core CPU and the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips have 10-core CPUs.
M1 Macs already offer industry-leading performance-per-watt, while the A15 chip in iPhone 13 models is the fastest processor ever in a smartphone, so the move to a 3nm process within a few years should only bolster Apple's lead in this area.
Popular Stories
Apple plans to add a 48-megapixel camera lens to the iPhone next year, followed by a periscope lens in 2023, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a research note today with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said these iPhone camera upgrades over the next two years will help to boost Taiwanese manufacturer Largan Precision's market share, revenue, and profit.
Kuo did ...
Tuesday December 21, 2021 4:37 am PST by Sami Fathi
Trial production of the third-generation iPhone SE is set to get underway in the near future as Apple's suppliers and supply chain increase preparation for mass production of the new handset ahead of a launch reportedly set for early next year.
MyDrivers reports today that trial production, a stage in the supply chain ahead of when the device is mass produced, is set to start soon, according ...
Tuesday December 21, 2021 10:55 am PST by Sami Fathi
While Apple is rapidly transitioning its Mac lineup from Intel processors to its own Apple silicon, it's worth highlighting as 2021 wraps up that the relationship between Apple and Intel hasn't been entirely severed as reports indicate Apple still has one more Intel-based Mac in its pipeline that's yet to be released.
With the Mac Pro, Apple is not expected to entirely transition its most...
Monday December 20, 2021 2:45 am PST by Sami Fathi
French news channel TF1 has gained rare and exclusive access into Apple Park, calling it "one of the most secret places on the Planet" while speaking to top Apple executives, such as its senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, and more. In Cupertino, California, Apple Park is rarely accessible to anyone who isn't an Apple employee. Before the global health crisis, Apple held...
Apple's suppliers have kicked off shipments for a new 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display, according to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report. The shipments are said to be in limited quantities. No further details are available, but the report is likely referring to suppliers shipping individual components to larger manufacturers for final assembly as the new 27-inch iMac moves towards ...
Audiovisual artists who use Macs to output to large stage screens are calling on Apple to provide a way to disable a new security feature in macOS Monterey that is hindering their live performances.
For those unfamiliar with the feature, when an app is using the camera or the microphone in Monterey, a colored dot appears in the menu bar just next to the Control Center icon. Like in iOS, a ...
Monday December 20, 2021 1:59 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple plans to update its Apple silicon chips every 18 months, compared to the annual upgrade cycle of the iPhone and Apple Watch, according to a new report from the Taiwanese Commercial Times.
The report, which largely echoes previously reported information, said that industry sources have pointed towards an 18-month upgrade cycle for Apple silicon chips. With that, the report claims that...
Michigan resident John Nelson claims that he was recently targeted by car thieves who hid one of Apple's AirTags in his vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Charger.
According to a Fox 2 Detroit report, Nelson visited the Great Lakes Crossing shopping center in Auburn Hills, where he spent about two hours. After departing, he got a notification on his phone that informed him he was being tracked by an...
Tuesday December 21, 2021 7:05 am PST by Sami Fathi
As 2022 is shaping up to finally be the year Apple announces its long-awaited and rumored AR/VR headset, a new set of artistic renders have offered us our best look yet at what Apple's first headset will look like, based on credible reports citing sources from within the company.
The renders, created by concept maker Ian Zelbo, are based on details provided in a report from The Information...