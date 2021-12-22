Apple Offers Free Two-Hour Holiday Delivery on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch Orders

Apple is offering customers free two-hour delivery on orders of Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch orders in select cities ahead of the holiday season, looking to make it more convenient for customers to purchase last-minute gifts.



The new offer, which runs from December 22 until December 24, gives customers the option to receive their order on a wide range of Apple products within a two-hour timeframe for free. Two-hour delivery normally costs $9, and Apple ran a similar promotion in 2019.

Apple says the offer is available in "most metro areas" and is available on in-stock items. The offer does not apply to engraved Macs or purchases made using bank financing or by bank transfer. Customers can check whether their order and/or location qualifies for the offer during checkout in the Apple Store app or apple.com.