Apple Offers Free Two-Hour Holiday Delivery on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch Orders

Apple is offering customers free two-hour delivery on orders of Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch orders in select cities ahead of the holiday season, looking to make it more convenient for customers to purchase last-minute gifts.
The new offer, which runs from December 22 until December 24, gives customers the option to receive their order on a wide range of Apple products within a two-hour timeframe for free. Two-hour delivery normally costs $9, and Apple ran a similar promotion in 2019.
Apple says the offer is available in "most metro areas" and is available on in-stock items. The offer does not apply to engraved Macs or purchases made using bank financing or by bank transfer. Customers can check whether their order and/or location qualifies for the offer during checkout in the Apple Store app or apple.com.
Apple plans to add a 48-megapixel camera lens to the iPhone next year, followed by a periscope lens in 2023, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a research note today with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said these iPhone camera upgrades over the next two years will help to boost Taiwanese manufacturer Largan Precision's market share, revenue, and profit.
Kuo did ...
Just a week ahead of Christmas, things remain busy in the Apple news and rumor world, with Apple this week releasing iOS 15.2, macOS Monterey 12.1, and other related operating system updates. Unfortunately, the much-anticipated Universal Control feature didn't make the cut, so we'll have to wait until 2022 for that.
As far as rumors go, we heard more about next year's iPhone 14, an updated...
Monday December 20, 2021 2:45 am PST by Sami Fathi
French news channel TF1 has gained rare and exclusive access into Apple Park, calling it "one of the most secret places on the Planet" while speaking to top Apple executives, such as its senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, and more. In Cupertino, California, Apple Park is rarely accessible to anyone who isn't an Apple employee. Before the global health crisis, Apple held...
Monday December 20, 2021 1:59 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple plans to update its Apple silicon chips every 18 months, compared to the annual upgrade cycle of the iPhone and Apple Watch, according to a new report from the Taiwanese Commercial Times.
The report, which largely echoes previously reported information, said that industry sources have pointed towards an 18-month upgrade cycle for Apple silicon chips. With that, the report claims that...
Tuesday December 21, 2021 4:37 am PST by Sami Fathi
Trial production of the third-generation iPhone SE is set to get underway in the near future as Apple's suppliers and supply chain increase preparation for mass production of the new handset ahead of a launch reportedly set for early next year.
MyDrivers reports today that trial production, a stage in the supply chain ahead of when the device is mass produced, is set to start soon, according ...
Apple's high-end iMac Pro with Apple silicon will launch as soon as spring 2022, according to recent reports.
Display analyst Ross Young, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, recently said that Apple's new "iMac Pro" will launch in the spring of next year, with spring in the Northern Hemisphere starting on March 20 and ending on June 21. Apple often holds an event in the...
Top Rated Comments
The horror story begins with the delivery driver picking up the product from the Apple Store. Shortly after, the driver cancels the delivery claiming the customer isn’t available. You’re stuck with the charge while Apple tells you to call Uber and Uber tells you to call Apple.