On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Offers Free Two-Hour Holiday Delivery on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch Orders
Through December 24 at 4:00 p.m. local time, customers who live in an area where courier delivery is available can get their orders for free. Apple normally charges $9 for same-day courier delivery.
Apple says that its courier delivery is available "in most metros," and it applies to the total order whenever an Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, or Mac is ordered. AirPods aren't available for free courier delivery on a standalone order basis, but can be included with other purchases.
For deliveries that do not include an Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, or Mac, courier options are still available, but Apple is charging the standard $9 fee. Delivery cutoff is December 24 in most areas, but Apple says that December 25th delivery is available in New York City, Las Vegas, and Hawaii.
Those who are not in an area where courier delivery is available can still get items before Christmas by using in-store pickup options.