Report: Redesigned 27-Inch iMac to Feature LCD Display, Not Mini-LED

The upcoming 27-inch iMac redesign will not feature a display with mini-LED but will instead keep the LCD panel previously used, according to industry sources cited today in a report from DigiTimes.
The report said that while "speculation about the next-generation 27-inch iMac coming with a miniLED display" has been circulating for some time, the new all-in-one desktop machine will, in fact, not feature a mini-LED panel, according to its sources.
DigiTimes' reporting goes at odds with credible display analyst Ross Young, who just as early as this month reaffirmed that the upcoming iMac will feature a mini-LED panel and support for ProMotion.
Despite its lack of a mini-LED panel, today's report claimed that the LCD display for the upcoming iMac is improving. "LED chips used in its display are up 30-40% from the previous models, giving it a higher brightness," the report said.
Initial rumors surrounding an update to the larger iMac indicated Apple increased the display size past 27-inches. Those rumors, however, have died down, and we're now expecting the iMac to keep the 27-inch size but in a newer form factor. Today's report also claimed that like the 24-inch iMac, released this past April, the upcoming 27-inch model will come in various colors.
Apple plans to add a 48-megapixel camera lens to the iPhone next year, followed by a periscope lens in 2023, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a research note today with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said these iPhone camera upgrades over the next two years will help to boost Taiwanese manufacturer Largan Precision's market share, revenue, and profit.
Kuo did ...
Just a week ahead of Christmas, things remain busy in the Apple news and rumor world, with Apple this week releasing iOS 15.2, macOS Monterey 12.1, and other related operating system updates. Unfortunately, the much-anticipated Universal Control feature didn't make the cut, so we'll have to wait until 2022 for that.
As far as rumors go, we heard more about next year's iPhone 14, an updated...
Monday December 20, 2021 2:45 am PST by Sami Fathi
French news channel TF1 has gained rare and exclusive access into Apple Park, calling it "one of the most secret places on the Planet" while speaking to top Apple executives, such as its senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, and more. In Cupertino, California, Apple Park is rarely accessible to anyone who isn't an Apple employee. Before the global health crisis, Apple held...
Monday December 20, 2021 1:59 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple plans to update its Apple silicon chips every 18 months, compared to the annual upgrade cycle of the iPhone and Apple Watch, according to a new report from the Taiwanese Commercial Times.
The report, which largely echoes previously reported information, said that industry sources have pointed towards an 18-month upgrade cycle for Apple silicon chips. With that, the report claims that...
Tuesday December 21, 2021 4:37 am PST by Sami Fathi
Trial production of the third-generation iPhone SE is set to get underway in the near future as Apple's suppliers and supply chain increase preparation for mass production of the new handset ahead of a launch reportedly set for early next year.
MyDrivers reports today that trial production, a stage in the supply chain ahead of when the device is mass produced, is set to start soon, according ...
Apple's high-end iMac Pro with Apple silicon will launch as soon as spring 2022, according to recent reports.
Display analyst Ross Young, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, recently said that Apple's new "iMac Pro" will launch in the spring of next year, with spring in the Northern Hemisphere starting on March 20 and ending on June 21. Apple often holds an event in the...