Report: Redesigned 27-Inch iMac to Feature LCD Display, Not Mini-LED

The upcoming 27-inch iMac redesign will not feature a display with mini-LED but will instead keep the LCD panel previously used, according to industry sources cited today in a report from DigiTimes.



The report said that while "speculation about the next-generation 27-inch ‌iMac‌ coming with a miniLED display" has been circulating for some time, the new all-in-one desktop machine will, in fact, not feature a mini-LED panel, according to its sources.

DigiTimes' reporting goes at odds with credible display analyst Ross Young, who just as early as this month reaffirmed that the upcoming ‌iMac‌ will feature a mini-LED panel and support for ProMotion.

Despite its lack of a mini-LED panel, today's report claimed that the LCD display for the upcoming ‌iMac‌ is improving. "LED chips used in its display are up 30-40% from the previous models, giving it a higher brightness," the report said.

Initial rumors surrounding an update to the larger ‌iMac‌ indicated Apple increased the display size past 27-inches. Those rumors, however, have died down, and we're now expecting the ‌iMac‌ to keep the 27-inch size but in a newer form factor. Today's report also claimed that like the 24-inch ‌iMac‌, released this past April, the upcoming 27-inch model will come in various colors.

The new 27-inch ‌iMac‌ is expected to be released in spring 2022, possibly at an event in March or April.