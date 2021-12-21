Zillow Adds FaceTime SharePlay Feature for Collectively Browsing Homes

Zillow today added SharePlay integration to its iOS app, allowing iPhone and iPad users to browse through home and apartment listings with their friends, family, or real estate agent using FaceTime.



According to Zillow, "Americans love to Zillow surf," and the ‌FaceTime‌ update is designed to make exploring the Zillow app with others easier and "a lot more fun."

After initiating a ‌FaceTime‌ call, one of the participants can start a SharePlay session through the Zillow app. Each person participating will need to install Zillow on an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ running iOS or iPadOS 15.1 or later.

Once launched, users can search for different locations in the Zillow app and browse through the available listings together, with content synced between them. Today's update brings Zillow in line with Redfin, another real estate app that previously introduced SharePlay support.

Since SharePlay launched alongside iOS 15.1, third-party apps have been adding integration. Quite a few apps and games now offer SharePlay support, including Twitch, Spotify, TikTok, Disney+, MasterClass, and more.