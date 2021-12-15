MacRumors Exclusive: Take 50% Off Your First Year of 1Password Families

Last week, we introduced a collection of exclusive sales with the aim of helping any last-minute shoppers during the holiday season. One of the exclusives that remains ongoing throughout the entire month of December is our partnership with 1Password, allowing new customers to get 50 percent off their first year of 1Password Families.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with 1Password. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This offer is only available to new customers of 1Password. To redeem it, you'll just need to create an account on this landing page, no coupon code is needed for the deal. This offer is only for a 1Password Families subscription; there is no discount for the individual 1Password subscription. Our exclusive deal with 1Password expires on December 31.

When your first year of 1Password Families ends, it'll renew at the regular price, or you can cancel before that time. This version of 1Password supports five family members on unlimited devices, shared vaults among members, advanced security with authenticated encryption, and alerts for compromised websites and vulnerable passwords. It's available on Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux.

