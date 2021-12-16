SiriusXM Platinum VIP Tier Now Includes 12 Months of Free Apple Music

SiriusXM today announced that customers who subscribe to its Platinum VIP plan can access 12 months of Apple Music for free with their subscriptions, a promotion that applies to both new and existing subscribers.



Priced at $34.99 per month, the Platinum VIP plan offers SiriusXM service in two vehicles along with ‌Apple Music‌ content. SiriusXM provides ad-free music channels based on music genres, artists, decades, and more, along with talk shows, podcasts, sports content, comedy shows, and more than 5000 live concert video and audio recordings.

With the ‌Apple Music‌ promotion, subscribers will have access to more than 90 million ‌Apple Music‌ songs, as well as features like spatial audio, Lossless Audio, time-synced lyrics, and music videos. SiriusXM and Apple are providing a full ‌Apple Music‌ subscription, valued at $9.99 per month.

More information on the offer and the SiriusXM Platinum VIP subscription can be found on the SiriusXM website. Next year, SiriusXM says that it plans to offer a six month ‌Apple Music‌ subscription with other qualifying SiriusXM subscription plans.