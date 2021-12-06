Wrap Up Your Holiday Shopping With Our Exclusive Apple Accessory Sales at Nomad, Satechi, Twelve South, More

We're already just over two weeks away from the Christmas holiday, so in an effort to aid in any last-minute holiday shopping we've accumulated a list of exclusive sales from companies like Nomad, Twelve South, Nimble, Satechi, and more. These sales offer the perfect chance to do some online Christmas shopping before it's too late for items to arrive before the 25th.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In total, you'll find exclusive offers from Satechi, Nomad, Twelve South, Pad & Quill, and Nimble. These exclusive deals run the gamut of Apple accessories, and you can shop for iPhone cases, MacBook sleeves, Apple Watch bands, screen protectors, leather bags, and much more. We also have an exclusive software sale this year, thanks to a partnership with 1Password.

Each sale has a different end date, and shipping will vary from site-to-site, so be sure to read on for more information. Most brands are still offering delivery for Christmas, as long as you place orders soon. Every sale below is exclusive to our readers, and will require a coupon code, which you can find listed below as well.



Nomad

What's the deal? Save 20% off sitewide with MACRUMORS21

Over at Nomad , you can get 20 percent off sitewide with our exclusive code MACRUMORS21. This sale will last through December 13, and most things on Nomad's website are in stock and ready to ship for Christmas.

Nomad offers a variety of high-quality accessories for Apple products, like the Base Station Pro wireless charger, Rugged Folio for iPad Pro, Rugged Case for iPhone 12, Rugged Case for AirPods Pro, and even a variety of straps for the Apple Watch.



Twelve South

What's the deal? Save 20% off your order with MacRumors20

At Twelve South , you can get 20 percent off your entire order with the promo code MacRumors20. This promo code will last through December 25 for users in the United States.

Twelve South has numerous accessories that are specifically made for Apple products, like AirSnap for AirPods, HiRise Wireless for iPhone, and BookBook Vol. 2 for iPad Pro. You can browse for some holiday shopping ideas of your own on Twelve South's website.



Pad & Quill

What's the deal? Save 20% sitewide with MR20 OR save 30% on any Apple Watch leather band with MR30AW

At Pad & Quill , our readers have a chance to save on Apple accessories all the way through Christmas day. With our exclusive discount code you can save 20 percent sitewide on Pad & Quill, including accessories for iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook. To gain access to this sale, enter the code MR20 at checkout.

Additionally, we have a second discount with Pad & Quill this year, which is taking 30 percent off any Apple Watch leather band with the code MR30AW at checkout. Pad & Quill's leather bands range in price from $79.95 to $129.95, so you can save big this season with our exclusive deal, which will also last through Christmas Day.

Shoppers should note that only one of these coupon codes can be used per order, so they can not be stacked.



Nimble

What's the deal? Save 30 percent sitewide with MACRUMORS30

Eco-friendly brand Nimble is offering our readers 30 percent off sitewide this holiday season with the exclusive promo code MACRUMORS30. With this promotion you can save on Nimble's portable chargers, wireless chargers, iPhone cases, and more.

Nimble's products are made from highly sustainable materials and come inside plastic-free packaging. The company also runs a one-for-one tech recovery project, placing a disposable bag with every product it sells. In these bags, customers can send back their old or unused tech so that it can be recycled responsibly.

In terms of shipping, Nimble offers free two-day shipping and returns, so be sure to browse the retailer's website soon to place your order with enough time before Christmas.



Satechi

What's the deal? Get 25% off sitewide with MAC25 (some exclusions apply)

Satechi is well known for its large collection of charging products, and with our exclusive code you can take 25 percent off sitewide. The company sells portable batteries, USB-C hubs, wireless chargers that are compatible with MagSafe, and more. The exclusive code has a few exclusions on select new and upcoming products, but otherwise will work on any product sitewide.



1Password

What's the deal? Get 50% off first year of 1Password Families (new customers only)

Popular password management service 1Password is offering our readers a chance to get their first full year of 1Password Families at half the price. This offer is only available to new customers, and no promo code is needed. You can simply find the offer waiting for new customers to create an account on this landing page

For more of the best Apple-related sales and bargains, head to our full Deals Roundup.