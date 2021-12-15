The iPhone 14 in a Nutshell: All the Rumors Summarized

We're still months away from the launch of the iPhone 14 models, which we're expecting in September 2022, but we've already heard enough rumors about the new devices that we have a clear picture of what to expect.

iPhone 14 Pro Models

6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes

No notch, under display Face ID hardware

Hole-punch cutout for front-facing camera

120Hz ProMotion display

Triple-lens camera

48-megapixel wide-angle lens

Titanium chassis possible

iPhone 13 flat-edged design

8GB RAM

Less/no camera bump possible

Faster 5nm A16 chip

Faster 5G

Satellite-based emergency features

WiFi 6E

iPhone 14 Models

6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes (no 5.4-inch)

Notch and standard Face ID hardware

Likely no ProMotion, but possible

Dual-lens camera setup

Less/no camera bump possible

Aluminum chassis

‌iPhone 13‌ flat-edged design

6GB RAM

Faster 5nm A16 chip

Faster 5G

Satellite-based emergency features

WiFi 6E

Rumors for upcoming products can sometimes be hard to follow, so we thought we'd do an at-a-glance rumor summary for the ‌iPhone 14‌ so our readers can get a quick overview of what we might see without having to delve into tons of reading. We've separated the info into ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro lists, as these models are expected to be quite different in 2022.

Note that these are early rumors, and some of these features might not pan out or might have to be scrapped if there are manufacturing issues. What we get in September might ultimately look different than what we're expecting in December, but in past years, most early iPhone rumors we've heard have turned out to be accurate.

