Deals: Apple's 256GB 27-Inch iMac Discounted to Year's Best Price of $1,399.99 ($399 Off)

Amazon currently has Apple's 2020 27-inch iMac (3.1GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,399.99, down from $1,799.00. You'll see this sale price after an automatic coupon worth $299.01 is applied at checkout.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is now the best price we've ever seen on this model of the 27-inch iMac, and it's likely your last chance to get the iMac shipped in time for Christmas. Amazon currently has an estimate of December 21 for most places in the United States.

Final price includes $299.01 taken off at checkout.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.