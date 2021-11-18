Apple Employees Expected to Return to Offices in February

by

Apple employees are expected to begin returning to corporate offices starting on February 1, according to a memo Apple CEO Tim Cook sent out to staff today.

apple park drone june 2018 2
The memo, obtained by The Information, says that employees will return under the hybrid work pilot that was announced earlier this year. Starting in February, employees will work at Apple's campuses and offces for one to two days each week.

Then in March, workers will be expected to be in the office Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, working from home on Wednesday and Friday. Teams that have a "greater need to work in-person" will not be able to be part of the hybrid work experience.

Apple also plans to allow employees to work remotely for up to one month per year, an increase from the prior two weeks that the company announced earlier in the year. "This provides more opportunity to travel, be closer to your loved ones, or simply shake up your routines," Cook told employees in the letter.

After working from home for more than a year, some Apple employees are not pleased that Apple is requiring them to return to the office, as the company has been able to release a number of new products with its remote work schedule.

Apple executives have always made it clear that employees are expected to return. "Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate," Cook said back in June.

Apple has pushed back the deadline for when employees must return to work several times as COVID cases have continued to soar, and in August, the company said that employees would be able to stay home until at least January.

AngerDanger
AngerDanger
15 minutes ago at 10:15 am

Apple builds literal spaceship and now workers want to stay home forever?
Not forever; just until they can do one more thing…



Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes
TheYayAreaLiving ?
TheYayAreaLiving ?
26 minutes ago at 10:05 am
This is great news. Please come back to the billion-dollar campus.

Why would you not want to come back and work in the spaceship?
Score: 1 Votes
LavenderCaptain
LavenderCaptain
16 minutes ago at 10:15 am
Demonstrably after almost 2 years, forcing people back to offices like this is not necessary. I'm seeing it in my workplace too - we're losing staff to recruiters who sell "100% remote" as a benefit... A ping-pong table in the office with a depersonalized workspace isn't enough anymore - what are we asking people to come back to?
Score: 1 Votes
