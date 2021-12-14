Nomad Launches Base Station Hub With Magnetic Alignment

Nomad today announced the launch of a new version of its Base Station Hub, with the updated option featuring a magnetic alignment feature.



The new Base Station Hub has the same three coil design as the prior model, but it now has built-in magnets to help you better position an iPhone on a Qi hotspot for the most efficient charging. Each wireless coil supports up to 10W, and for the ‌iPhone‌ models, that means the Hub is able to charge them at a maximum of 7.5W.

In addition to spots for charging up to two devices wirelessly, the Base Station Hub is also equipped with a 7.5W USB-A port and an 18W USB-C port for wired charging, allowing for a total of four devices to charge at one time.

The Base Station Hub is available from the Nomad website for $120.