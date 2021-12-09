iOS 15 Now Installed On Nearly 60% Of Devices, Exactly 80 Days After Launch

iOS 15 is now approaching 60% adoption across all iOS devices, precisely 80 days after it launched to the public following its official reveal in June of 2021, according to third-party website Mixpanel.



As of Thursday, third-party data analytics company Mixpanel said that around 58% of all iOS devices are running ‌iOS 15‌, compared to approximately 36% of devices running iOS 14. Mixpanel had previously indicated that iOS 15's adoption was slower than iOS 14's release in the fall of last year.

Apple does release iOS adoption numbers but has yet done so for ‌iOS 15‌. Apple's last publicly reported data shows 85% of all devices running iOS 14 as of June 3, 2021. All devices that were compatible with iOS 14 remain compatible with updating to ‌iOS 15‌. However, customers on iOS 14 still can continue to receive critical security updates without updating to the latest major iOS version.

Compared to iOS 14, ‌iOS 15‌ remains a relatively modest update, focusing on providing users more controls over their notifications and updates to stock iOS apps, such as Safari. ‌iOS 15‌'s rollout has not been perfect, and users have reported several bugs that have mostly been patched in subsequent iOS updates. As a refresher, check out our comprehensive iOS guide to relearn everything that was new in ‌iOS 15‌.