iOS 15 Now Installed On Nearly 60% Of Devices, Exactly 80 Days After Launch

iOS 15 is now approaching 60% adoption across all iOS devices, precisely 80 days after it launched to the public following its official reveal in June of 2021, according to third-party website Mixpanel.
Compared to iOS 14, iOS 15 remains a relatively modest update, focusing on providing users more controls over their notifications and updates to stock iOS apps, such as Safari. iOS 15's rollout has not been perfect, and users have reported several bugs that have mostly been patched in subsequent iOS updates. As a refresher, check out our comprehensive iOS guide to relearn everything that was new in iOS 15.
I'm NOT installing iOS 15 until I know about CSAM because I won't allow Apple to invade my privacy.
Meanwhile I'll keep using Google and Amazon services and posting my entire life and sharing my location on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter
iPad OS 15 brings very little in the way of new features, but the amount of bugs it’s fetched in it’s stead are worrisome.
I’d actually be quite glad if iOS 15 adoption rate was slower, because it’s a clear sign that users are aware of Apples lack of care when it comes to polishing up these latest releases.