Apple Rolls Out Updated Maps Interface in Australia

Apple today announced that it has expanded its updated Apple Maps app to Australia, with Maps now offering more detailed road coverage, improved navigation, three-dimensional landmarks, and improved views of parks, buildings, airports, shopping centers, and more.

"Apple Maps is the best way to explore and navigate the world, all while protecting your privacy. We are excited to bring this experience to even more users with today's rollout in Australia," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services. "The map has been rebuilt from the ground up, with better navigation, richer detail, more accurate information for places, and remarkable features that only Apple can deliver, like Look Around, Share ETA, and more. Now it is easier than ever for users to find the places they love and get to where they're going."

‌Apple Maps‌ users in Australia can access features like lane guidance, speed camera alerts, information about accidents and road hazards, accident reporting, and the Share ETA feature.

Apple has been working to expand its updated Maps experience worldwide after first introducing the new look in iOS 13. Apple's redesigned Maps app became available across the United States in January 2020, and since then, Apple has brought it to Canada, Ireland and the UK, Spain, Portugal, and Italy.

Apple confirmed that it was working to bring the revamped Maps app to Australia back in June, so the expansion has been in the works for some time.

Along with the updated Maps look, ‌Apple Maps‌ in Australia is gaining support for Look Around, which provides interactive street-level imagery with high-resolution 3D photography. The Maps app also features immersive walking directions available in augmented reality and Guides, a feature provides a curated list of places to eat, shop, and explore.