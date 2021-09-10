Revamped Apple Maps Rolls Out Across Italy

In July of this year, Apple began testing its revamped Maps experience across Italy, following rollouts in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain. Apple has now officially launched those Maps improvements in Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, and Andorra, according to MacStories.



The update brings a raft of previously unavailable Maps features to the regions, including Look Around, lane guidance, speed camera data, 3D buildings, Siri Natural Language Guidance, and improved navigation. The update also adds more detailed road coverage, and faster and more accurate navigation.

Regarding the rollout, Apple's senior VP of services Eddy Cue provided MacStories with the following statement:



"Apple Maps is the best way to explore and navigate the world, all while protecting your privacy, and we're excited to bring this experience to even more users with today's rollout. We have rebuilt the map from the ground up, with better navigation, richer detail, more accurate information for places, and remarkable features that only Apple can deliver, including Look Around, Siri Natural Language Guidance, and more. Now it is easier than ever for users in Italy to find the places they love and get to where they're going even faster and easier."

Apple Maps received a major overhaul in iOS 15 and in addition to new details in cities, an interactive globe, and enhanced driving directions, there are a handful of other smaller features that will be available.

Other new Maps features include 3D road level perspectives for complex interchanges, step-by-step augmented reality directions when walking, a redesigned transit experience, new place cards with updated info about businesses, improved search functionality, and a dedicated Maps user profile for reporting issues, selecting favorites, and choosing a preferred mode of transit.

At WWDC 2021 last month, Apple announced that its revamped Maps experience would be expanded to all users in Italy and Australia later this year.

In early 2020, Apple said it would begin rolling out the revamped Maps experience across Europe in the coming months, so other countries should soon follow. The updated maps provide more comprehensive views of roads, buildings, parks, airports, shopping malls, sports venues like baseball fields and tennis courts, and other details.