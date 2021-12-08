iPhone 14 Pro Models to Feature Hole-Punch Display

The high-end iPhone 14 Pro models launching in 2022 are expected to have a hole-punch display, according to Korean website The Elec. The 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro and a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max are expected to feature the upgraded display, which will do away with the notch used in the current iPhone models.



The hole-punch cutout will allow Apple to provide a larger display area while still leaving room for the front-facing camera, and it is a design that Android devices have used for a few years now. If Apple does transition to this design, the Face ID hardware will need to be moved under the display.

Two additional non-Pro iPhones, which will measure in at 6.1 and 6.7 inches, will continue to have a notch, with Apple limiting the hole-punch design to the more expensive iPhones. Apple is doing away with the 5.4-inch "‌iPhone‌ mini" in 2022, and is instead going to offer a four ‌iPhone‌ lineup in 6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes.

The Elec says that Apple will also be sourcing LTPO OLED displays for the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro models to allow for 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates, technology already used in the iPhone 13 Pro models this year. Samsung supplied the OLED panels that Apple used for the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ models, but Apple could source some displays from LG Display in 2022.

A hole-punch display has been rumored several times before, and notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said repeatedly that some ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro models are likely to feature the technology.