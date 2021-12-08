Instagram Reintroducing Chronological Feed Option in 2022
Instagram is planning to reintroduce a version a chronological feed option in 2022, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said today in a Senate panel on teen safety (via Engadget).
"We're currently working on a version of a chronological feed that we hope to launch next year," Mosseri said, explaining that Instagram believes in giving people more control over how they view content.
Such a feature has apparently been in the works "for months" with Instagram targeting a launch in the first quarter of 2022.
When Instagram first launched, it provided a chronological feed that displayed the newest Instagram posts when you opened up the app, but in June 2016, Instagram swapped over to an algorithmic feed that displays posts based on relevancy.
Instagram has not had an option for a chronological feed for the past five years, so introducing an alternative to the algorithmic feed will be a major change. There have been multiple complaints about the Instagram feed over the years, and in 2018, the company did tweak the algorithm to make newer content show up more often.
Instagram has claimed that its algorithm is designed to surface the moments that people care about the most, highlighting posts based on interaction frequency and timeliness, but many Instagram users will likely be happy to have a chronological option.
