Apple Wallet Now Supports Hotel Keys From Some Hyatt Locations

by

iOS 15 is meant to include several new features for the Wallet app, including support for car keys, hotel keys, HomeKit house keys, and IDs. Many of the features have yet to roll out, but as of today, Apple Wallet will begin supporting hotel keys.

hyatt apple wallet 1
Hyatt, a well-known hotel chain, today announced that it is adopting Apple's Wallet technology and will be introducing Apple Wallet room keys across six U.S. hotels in Hawaii, Key West, Chicago, Dallas, Silicon Valley, and Long Beach.

hyatt apple wallet 2
Customers at participating hotels will be able to add a room key to the Wallet app and then tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock their rooms and common areas like gyms, pools, and elevators. Adding a key to Apple Wallet requires ‌iOS 15‌, and it also works with an Apple Watch running watchOS 8.

Guests can hold their device near the door's NFC-enabled lock to access key card-protected areas, and with the Express Mode, an ‌iPhone‌ does not need to be unlocked to use the room key. Should their ‌iPhone‌ run out of battery, the Power Reserve feature allows it to continue to be used for unlocking the door for up to five hours.

According to Hyatt, members are able to add their room key to Apple Wallet after placing a reservation, and the wallet entry will let them know when check-in time arrives. When the guest is at the hotel and the room is ready, the Apple Wallet key will activate. The hotel can remotely update the guest's room key in Apple Wallet should a room change be needed, and when checking out, customers can do so through the Hyatt app, which deactivates and archives the key stored in Apple Wallet.

While the Apple Wallet key technology is being tested at just six locations right now, Hyatt expects it to roll out across all global properties in the future.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Tag: Apple Wallet
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

trvs Avatar
trvs
20 minutes ago at 09:40 am

Yeah, same here, but I'm guessing it won't be mandatory to have the specific hotel app. I guess.
Exactly. Having this in Wallet rather than going to an app is much smoother and saves time as you don’t have to unlock your phone, click on app, and click to unlock. Hopefully Hilton catches up to Hyatt.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
38 minutes ago at 09:22 am
Been doing this at Hilton properties for a couple of years via their app.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
827538 Avatar
827538
34 minutes ago at 09:27 am
Looking forward to having my house key, car key, and drivers license on my phone and watch. Will save me from having those things in my wallet.

Perfect for the beach, gym, or hiking and one less thing to lose.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
37 minutes ago at 09:23 am
I could be wrong cause I havn't traveled in like 2 years, but I think that Hilton offered that within their app like 3 year ago?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
35 minutes ago at 09:26 am

Been doing this at Hilton properties for a couple of years via their app.
Yeah, same here, but I'm guessing it won't be mandatory to have the specific hotel app. I guess.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace Avatar
CWallace
33 minutes ago at 09:28 am

Yeah, same here, but I'm guessing it won't be mandatory to have the specific hotel app. I guess.
This is correct.

While I have the specific app for the airline, hotel, car rental, etc. for my trips, it would be nice if they could all be in the Wallet app so I have just one app to reference (right now my airline boarding passes work with the Wallet app).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

macbook pro 13 inch banner

Apple Planning Five New Macs for 2022, Including Entry-Level MacBook Pro Refresh

Sunday December 5, 2021 7:55 am PST by
Apple is working on five new Macs for launch in 2022, including a new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that he expects Apple to launch five new Macs in 2022, including: A high-end iMac with Apple silicon to sit above the 24-inch iMac in the lineup A significant MacBook Air...
Read Full Article177 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors

2022 Apple Watch Lineup Rumored to Include New Apple Watch SE and 'Rugged' Model for Sports

Sunday December 5, 2021 8:22 am PST by
Apple is planning an entire revamp of its Apple Watch lineup for 2022, including an update to the Apple Watch SE and a new Apple Watch with a rugged design aimed at sports athletes, according to respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Writing in the latest installment of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that for 2022, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple is planning an update to ...
Read Full Article66 comments
airtag in hand

Apple AirTag Linked to Increasing Number of Car Thefts, Canadian Police Report

Friday December 3, 2021 7:10 am PST by
Apple's AirTags are being used in an increasing number of targeted car thefts in Canada, according to local police. Outlined in a news release from York Regional Police, investigators have identified a new method being used by thieves to track down and steal high-end vehicles that takes advantage of the AirTag's location tracking capabilities. While the method of stealing the cars is largely ...
Read Full Article232 comments
1x 1

Apple CEO Tim Cook 'Secretly' Signed $275 Billion Deal With China in 2016

Tuesday December 7, 2021 6:49 am PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook "secretly" signed an agreement worth more than $275 billion with Chinese officials, promising that Apple would help to develop China's economy and technological capabilities, The Information reports. In an extensive paywalled report based on interviews and purported internal Apple documents, The Information revealed that Tim Cook personally forged a five-year agreement...
Read Full Article333 comments
ipad air arrive feature

iPad Pro With Wireless Charging, iPad Air 5, and iPad 10 Reported to Debut in 2022

Sunday December 5, 2021 8:54 am PST by
Apple is preparing to update three of its iPad models in 2022, including the entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman reiterated Apple's plans to release a new iPad Pro in 2022, featuring a new design and wireless charging, and clarified the company's intention to release new versions of the entry-level iPad...
Read Full Article118 comments
2021 MBP SD Card Error Feature

Some SD Cards Not Working Properly With 2021 14 and 16-Inch MacBook Pros

Monday December 6, 2021 2:02 pm PST by
The SD card reader slot on the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models is not functioning as expected with some SD cards, according to multiple reports on the MacRumors forums. In a long complaint thread, MacRumors readers have detailed the issues that they're having with some SD cards, and there seems to be little consistency between reports and affected SD cards. Some SD cards crash and...
Read Full Article219 comments
airpods pro blue holiday 3

Deals: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Available for $169.99 and Christmas Delivery on Amazon ($79 Off) [Update: Expired]

Monday December 6, 2021 6:03 am PST by
Amazon today has Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $169.99 and delivery before Christmas Day, down from an original price of $249.00. This is $10 off from the rock bottom $159.99 price tag we tracked on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and still a great deal for anyone shopping this holiday season. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and...
Read Full Article11 comments
life360 app

Tile Buyer Life360 Selling Precise Location Data on Millions of Users

Monday December 6, 2021 1:05 pm PST by
Location tracking service Life360 has been selling the precise location data of tens of millions of its users, according to a new report shared by The Markup. Life360 bills itself as a "family safety platform" app that is meant to allow family members to keep tabs on one another with tracking software that's installed on smartphones, and there are both Android and iPhone apps. The...
Read Full Article185 comments