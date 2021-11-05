M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro Owners Complain of Crashes Playing HDR YouTube Videos

by

Some 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro owners have been experiencing kernel crashes when watching HDR YouTube videos, according to a number of complaints on the MacRumors forums.

macbook pro 3
As explained by MacRumors reader Cababah, watching an HDR YouTube video in Safari and then scrolling through the comments results in a kernel error on macOS Monterey 12.0.1. Watching YouTube in full screen and then and exiting full screen mode can also cause the error, and it may be primarily affecting 16GB machines, though 32GB/64GB models can also be affected.

Other MacRumors readers were able to replicate the error, which appears to happen after watching a few YouTube videos. From MacRumors reader spiritedaway:

Been happening to me as well, YouTube 4K HDR video on Safari. After closing full screen playback the Mac completely shuts down and reboots. M1 Pro 16". I can pretty much get it to do it every single time

From MacRumors reader Sam.b1:

I'm getting the same error under the same conditions, 4k HDR YouTube playback on Safari/Chrome. At first I thought it could have been some Chrome bug but then it crashed in Safari too. I'm running Monterey 12.0.1, 16 inch M1 Max with 32GB RAM. I haven't tried the workarounds yet. I'm thinking I should just exchange it, not sure.

Some MacBook Pro owners speculate that it's an issue with AV1 decoding, but it is not yet clear what the specific problem is or if it's something that can be fixed in a software update. Not all MacBook Pro owners are seeing this issue, but we were able to replicate it in our own testing.

The ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.1 beta may fix the problem as some users are reporting improved performance after updating. If you're experiencing the same issue with YouTube, let us know in the comments.

Related Roundup: 14 & 16" MacBook Pro
Buyer's Guide: 14" & 16" MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
35 minutes ago at 02:11 pm
Can we blame the notch?

Apple: We are desperate for a new MacOS Monterey software update.

Please fix this issue and the 120hz in safari. The ProMotion in Safari isn’t working. Why is it not being offered in Safari?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
waquzy Avatar
waquzy
16 minutes ago at 02:30 pm
I have been using it for 1 week and haven't had any issues watching 4K HDR on YouTube with Safari. (base 14")
12.0.1
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
greenbreadmmm Avatar
greenbreadmmm
33 minutes ago at 02:12 pm
It'll prolly be until .3 before the true ins and outs of these m1pro/max machines are ironed out
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
25 minutes ago at 02:20 pm
And fix safari 120hz
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Xtir Avatar
Xtir
36 minutes ago at 02:10 pm
Oh well, intel wasn't that bad..
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LasersGoPewPew Avatar
LasersGoPewPew
29 minutes ago at 02:17 pm
Wow. This actually happened to me last night.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article198 comments
iOS 15 icon on phone

Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to Developers

Thursday June 24, 2021 1:36 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming two weeks after Apple unveiled the new software and released the first betas. Registered developers can download the profile for the first iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple Developer Center, and once the profile is installed, beta updates will be available over the air. It's ...
Read Full Article71 comments
General Apps Messages

Android iMessage Competitor Puts Pressure on Apple

Friday July 30, 2021 3:15 am PDT by
Google and the three major U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, will all support a new communications protocol on Android smartphones starting in 2022, a move that puts pressure on Apple to adopt a new cross-platform messaging standard and may present a challenge to iMessage. Verizon recently announced that it is planning to adopt Messages by Google as its default messaging...
Read Full Article
ipadprosizecomparison

DigiTimes: 5G iPad Pro Models With A14 Series Chip to Launch in Fall 2020

Thursday February 13, 2020 5:31 am PST by
Apple plans to release its first iPhone and iPad Pro models with 5G connectivity in the second half of 2020, according to a pair of reports today from Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes. The first report claims that the devices will be equipped with 5nm-based A14 chips — likely A14X for the iPad Pro — and support a combination of mmWave and sub-6GHz. Qualcomm is expected to supply...
Read Full Article111 comments
iphone 11 colors

iPhone 12 Colors: Eight Total, Including Striking New Blue Color

Saturday October 10, 2020 4:52 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is expected to come in eight different colors, overhauling the iPhone color options to prospective customers. The colors come to accompany the iPhone 12's new squared-off industrial design, with a flat stainless steel band around the outer edge, at least on the Pro models, and glass on the rear. Current iPhone 11 Colors New rumors from a reliable Chinese Weibo account ...
Read Full Article
swift banner

Ohio State Expands Online Swift Coding and Development Courses to the Public

Wednesday February 10, 2021 7:21 am PST by
Ohio State University today announced that it is opening its Swift Coding and App Development program to the public, giving anyone the chance to learn and code for the App Store. In a press release (via CNET), the university says that more than 3,000 students, faculty, and alumni have joined the program since it launched slightly more than one year ago, and that now anyone can join the...
Read Full Article15 comments
multiplefacesiphonex

iOS 12 Allows for Multiple Face ID Users on a Single iPhone X

Tuesday June 5, 2018 8:54 am PDT by
The iOS 12 beta appears to support adding a second face to the Face ID feature, allowing a second person to unlock an iPhone X without entering the passcode. This was discovered and later confirmed by multiple users on Reddit. Ever since the iPhone X was released last September, Apple's Face ID authentication system has been restricted to recognizing a single person's face to unlock the iPhone ...
Read Full Article45 comments
iOS 15 icon on phone

Apple Seeds Eighth Betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to Developers [Public Beta Available]

Tuesday August 31, 2021 10:03 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the eighth betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming one week after Apple released the seventh betas. Registered developers can download the profile for the iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple Developer Center, and once the profile is installed, beta updates will be available over the air. iOS 15 is a major update that...
Read Full Article62 comments
macos monterey tidbits feature copy

macOS Monterey Tidbits: Animated Memoji on Login Screen, Change the Color of the Mouse Pointer, and More

Friday June 11, 2021 10:27 am PDT by
We've highlighted several new features coming in macOS Monterey, such as Low Power Mode and the option to erase a Mac without reinstalling the operating system, but there are some smaller tidbits that we wanted to share. Animated Memoji on Login Screen One small but fun new feature in macOS Monterey is the addition of a personalized Memoji on the login screen, complete with animated facial...
Read Full Article100 comments
iphone blue colors

Watch: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Unboxing Videos and First Impressions

Tuesday October 20, 2020 6:05 am PDT by
Apple's embargo has lifted for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro reviews. In addition to our detailed review roundups for each device, we've rounded up over a dozen unboxing videos and first impressions below. iPhone 12 in Blue on left and iPhone 12 Pro in Pacific Blue on right via Engadget Key new features of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro include a flat-edge design, 5G support, a much faster A14 ...
Read Full Article169 comments