Apple Partners With Boys & Girls Clubs to Provide Tens of Thousands of Kids With Opportunity to Learn How to Code
In celebration of Computer Science Education Week, Apple today announced it has launched a new program that will allow tens of thousands of students at Boys & Girls Clubs in more than a dozen U.S. cities to learn how to code.
Using iPads donated by Apple, students at select Boys & Girls Clubs will be able to access Apple's free Everyone Can Code curriculum alongside educators, allowing them to learn the basics of app design and development with Apple's programming language Swift.
Apple said the program will initially launch at Boys & Girls Clubs in 10 regions, including Atlanta, Austin, the Washington D.C. metro area, Miami-Dade County, Wake County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and others. Programming is already available at clubs in Atlantic City, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, and Newark, New Jersey.
"At Apple, we believe education is a force for equity, and that all learners should have the opportunity to explore and develop coding skills for their future," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.
