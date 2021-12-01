Luna Display Gains PC-to-Mac Mode, 5K Support and More

The Luna Display dongle that's meant to turn an iPad or Mac into a secondary display for a primary machine today received a major 5.1 software update, introducing new features.



With the new PC-to-Mac Mode, Luna Display owners can turn a Mac into a secondary display for a PC. PC-to-Mac mode follows PC-to-iPad mode, which was introduced in October. Thanks to the updated software, any old Mac or ‌iPad‌ can now be used as a secondary display with either a PC or a Mac.

Along with PC-to-Mac mode, the update introduces support for 4K and 5K resolutions. Computers that have a 4K or 5K display can be used as a secondary display at their full resolution, with the USB-C Luna Display required for this functionality.

There's also a new Teleprompter Mode for the PC, Office Mode for PC users, and Magic Keyboard Support for iPhone owners. The Magic Keyboard and trackpad can now be used with an ‌iPad‌ when using Luna Display.

The USB-C Luna Display that works interchangeably with Macs and PCs can be purchased for $129.99, though there is a discount for the next two days that drops the price to $97.50. The discount will show up when the Luna Display is added to the cart for purchase.