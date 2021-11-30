Five Features to Look Forward to in the 2022 MacBook Air

In 2022, Apple is going to release an updated version of the MacBook Air with some of the biggest design changes that we've seen since 2010, when Apple introduced the 11 and 13-inch size options. In the video below, we highlight five features that you need to know about the new machine.

No More Wedge Design - Current ‌MacBook Air‌ models have a wedge design that tapers toward the front, but the new ‌MacBook Air‌ will look much more like the MacBook Pro with a uniform body design. It's going to deviate from the MacBook Pro in terms of ports, though, with Apple only expected to include USB-C ports.

White Bezels - The ‌MacBook Air‌ is rumored to be modeled after the 24-inch iMac, with off-white bezels around the display and a matching off-white keyboard with a full row of function keys. The MacBook Pro surprised us all with a notch for the camera, and rumors suggest the ‌MacBook Air‌ will have the same notch, but in white.

Multiple Colors - Continuing on with the ‌iMac‌ theme, the new ‌MacBook Air‌ is expected to be made available in several color options. The colors could be similar to the 24-inch ‌iMac‌, which comes in blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple. Apple has a history of using bright colors for its non Pro machines, and different color options would clearly distinguish the ‌MacBook Air‌ from its Pro sibling.

Mini-LED Display - Apple introduced a mini-LED display with ProMotion technology in the 2021 MacBook Pro models, and the 2022 ‌MacBook Air‌ could adopt the same display, though without the ProMotion. The ‌MacBook Air‌ display is expected to continue to measure in at around 13 inches.

M2 Chip - Rumors suggest the ‌MacBook Air‌ will be equipped with an "M2" chip, which would be an upgraded version of the M1. It won't be as powerful as the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips used in the MacBook Pro, but it will offer an improvement over the ‌M1‌. It's expected to continue to feature an 8-core CPU, but with faster performance and nine or 10 GPU cores, up from seven or eight in the ‌M1‌.

There's one other notable rumor - the upcoming ‌MacBook Air‌ might not be an "Air" at all. Apple could be planning to revert to the standard "MacBook" name, which hasn't been in use since the 12-inch MacBook was continued. It's not yet clear if this is accurate, so the "Air" moniker might not stick around, but there's a chance Apple is once again going to streamline its Mac naming.

We'll know more as the ‌MacBook Air‌'s launch date approaches, and while a release timeline isn't nailed down as of yet, we're expecting to see it sometime in the second half of the year.

For a more in-depth overview of what's expected for the 2022 ‌MacBook Air‌, we have a dedicated rumor guide. It's a good idea to keep it bookmarked if you're planning on buying one of the new machines, because we update it each time there's a new rumor.