Cyber Monday: Original Apple TV 4K Drops to $99.99 for Amazon Prime Members

We've been tracking Apple product and accessory deals for Cyber Monday 2021 today, and now Woot is offering a solid discount on the previous generation 32GB Apple TV 4K. You can get this device in new condition for just $99.99 if you're an Amazon Prime member. Note that this sale will last for one day only.

The sale price is listed as $109.99, but Amazon Prime members who log into their account on Woot can take an additional $10 off, knocking the price down to $99.99. Although this is for the older 2017 model of the Apple TV 4K with the original Siri Remote, it's a great entry level price point for Apple's set-top box. This model was priced at $179 when it was the latest generation.

The biggest differences between the 2017 and 2021 Apple TV 4K lie in their internals, with the 2021 model getting an update with Apple's A12 Bionic chip vs the 2017's A10X Fusion chip. Still, the 2017's performance will be enough for most people, making Woot's offer today a great idea for holiday shoppers. If you want a deeper comparison between the two models, read our Buyer's Guide.

