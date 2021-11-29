Best Cyber Monday Apple Accessory Deals Available Today

by

We started sharing deals on Apple products for Cyber Monday 2021 earlier today, and now we're tracking deals and bargains available from all of the best Apple accessory companies. Similar to Black Friday, you can expect Cyber Monday savings from Twelve South, Nomad, Belkin, Casetify, and many more.

Nomad

Nomad is offering 30 percent off sitewide today, allowing shoppers to save on iPhone cases, charging accessories, Apple Watch bands, MagSafe-compatible accessories, and more.

nomad new cases

Twelve South

Twelve South's massive Black Friday sale has extended into Cyber Monday this year, and you'll find steep discounts on nearly every products on Twelve South's website. We've highlighted a few devices below, and be sure to shop the sale before it ends tonight at midnight.

twelve south CM

Anker

Anker is offering up to 40 percent off select products this Cyber Monday. This includes chargers, power banks, docks, cables, and more. We've listed a few highlights below, but be sure to browse the full sale before it ends on December 5.

anker CM

Belkin

There is a large collection of Belkin accessories on sale this Cyber Monday, ranging from wireless chargers to USB-C portable chargers, wireless earbuds, and smart plugs. Check out all the deals below, available from Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.

belkin CM
At Belkin's own website, you'll find 30 percent off sitewide.

Charging Accessories

  • BOOSTCHARGE TrueFreedom PRO - $49.99 (regular $99.99) on Amazon
  • BOOSTCHARGE UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger - $51.99 (regular $79.99) on Amazon
  • BOOSTCHARGE Dual Wireless Charging Pads 10W - $32.99 (regular $49.99) on Amazon + Target
  • BOOSTCHARGE 15W Wireless Charging Pad - $29.99 (regular $44.99) on Amazon + Target
  • BOOSTCHARGE 15W Wireless Charging Stand - $22.99 (regular $44.99) on Amazon

Audio

  • SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds - $59.99 (regular $119.99) on Amazon
  • SOUNDFORM Rise True Wireless Earbuds - $49.99 (regular $79.99) on Amazon + Best Buy
  • SOUNDFORM Move True Wireless Earbuds w/ Qi case - $39.99 (regular $69.99) on Amazon
  • BOOSTCHARGE Wireless Charging Stand + Speaker - $29.99 (regular $49.99) on Amazon

Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf is offering up to 25 percent off its lighting kits this Cyber Monday, and you can get a $25 gift card when you spend $350 or more on the Nanoleaf storefront.

Additionally, six customers who make a purchase today on Nanoleaf's website will get their entire order for free. There are also special Nanoleaf lighting bundles sold at Amazon and Best Buy.

Satechi

Satechi's Black Friday sale has carried over into Cyber Monday, allowing shoppers to get up to 30 percent off their orders on the Satechi website. Just use the codes listed below corresponding to the amount of money you spend.

satechi CM

  • 20% off orders up to $75 with code: BFCM20
  • 25% off orders $75 - $150 with code: BFCM25
  • 30% off orders over $150 with code: BFCM30

1Password

You can get 50 percent off of your first year of 1Password Families today. This makes the password management app cost $2.50 per month, down from $4.99 per month (billed annually). Following your first year, you'll be charged the regular price until canceled.

ZAGG

ZAGG began offering 40 percent off sitewide last week, and this sale will last through December 6.

zagg CM
This sale allows you to get 40 percent off up to ten products on ZAGG's website, and it excludes already-discounted items. This offer also can't be combined with any other coupon code or discount.

ZAGG's website includes Mophie and its full lineup of charging accessories. With the new sale, you can get 40 percent off the new MagSafe-compatible Snap+ system of products, like the Snap+ Wireless Stand or the Snap+ Juice Pack Mini.

Casetify

Casetify has up to 25 percent off this Cyber Monday, and its sale will last through tomorrow, November 30. You can find the specific sales below, and no coupon code is required.

  • Buy 1, Get 10% off
  • Buy 2, Get 20% off
  • Buy 3, Get 25% off

Brydge

Brydge is taking 20 percent off all tablet keyboards and MacBook vertical docks today, and offering free shipping at the same time to residents in the United States. There are numerous iPad keyboards on sale, but we've listed a few below to kick off your shopping.

brydge CM

Hyper

Hyper has 30 percent off sitewide today, offering solid deals on its collection of USB-C hubs, power banks, chargers, cables, hubs, and much more.

JBL

JBL has up to 65 percent off wireless headphones, home speakers, and other audio accessories for today only.

JBL ECOM CyberMonday21 Banners 2800x970 Charge 4

Other Sales

  • Adorama - Save on photography equipment and computer accessories
  • B&H Photo - Save on external hard drives, monitors, and more
  • Best Buy - Save on TVs, Laptops, video games, and more
  • Casely - $5 and $10 smartphone cases + 50% off everything else
  • Incase - Get up to 50% off sitewide
  • Incipio - Get up to 50% off sitewide
  • Moment - Get up to 65 percent off
  • Nimble - Get 25 percent off
  • Otterbox - Get 25% off sitewide
  • OWC - Save on computer memory and more
  • Pad & Quill - Save on iPad cases and more
  • Speck - Get 50% off sitewide

