Apple's Black Friday Promotion Now Underway in the U.S. and More Countries

by

Apple's annual four-day Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping event is now underway in the United States and select other countries, with customers able to receive a free Apple gift card with the purchase of select products through November 29.

apple black friday shopping event 2021
Participating countries include the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Poland, Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic, the United Arab Emirates, and select other regions.

The promotion is available on Apple's online store, in the Apple Store app, and/or at Apple Store locations. As usual, refurbished products are not eligible for a gift card, and the offer cannot be combined with educational pricing.

Black Friday is one of the few occasions per year that Apple offers deals on its products, but better deals are often available through resellers like Amazon, so make sure to check out our Black Friday roundup for the latest discounts on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, accessories, and more.

Apple's gift card values in the United States are as follows:

  • $50 for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE
  • $25 for second-generation or third-generation AirPods
  • $50 for AirPods Pro
  • $75 for AirPods Max
  • $50 for Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3
  • $100 for 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro
  • $100 for MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini
  • $200 for 27-inch iMac
  • $50 for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD
  • $50 for Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air
  • $25 for second-generation Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Charger, and four pack of AirTags
  • $25 for Beats Flex and Beats Studio Buds
  • $50 for Powerbeats Pro, Solo3 Wireless, and Studio3 Wireless

As usual, many of Apple's latest products are excluded from the offer, such as iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 models.

Apple gift cards are now all-in-one and can be used towards the purchase of products, subscription-based services like Apple Music and Apple TV+, App Store apps, iTunes Store content like TV shows and movies, iCloud+ storage, and more.

The full terms and conditions for Apple's shopping event are available here.

Related Roundups: Apple Black Friday, Apple Deals
Related Forum: Community Discussion

Top Rated Comments

jcswim312 Avatar
jcswim312
1 hour ago at 12:07 am
Awesome! I’m glad Apple does this sale every Black Friday!

I’m going to place my order for the new 4K Apple TV right now

I’m getting the 64 GB one so it’s $199 & Apple includes a $50 gift card

I’m getting this for my living room LG TV which I just bought 2 years ago
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LaloG Avatar
LaloG
50 minutes ago at 12:25 am
Bought my Apple TV. Waiting for that gift card to be emailed to me so I can purchase 2 HomePod mini.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
45 minutes ago at 12:30 am
Ahhh! nothing but gift cards. However, it's still not bad.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jcswim312 Avatar
jcswim312
40 minutes ago at 12:36 am
I just placed my order for the new Apple TV but it’s currently backordered and says it’s getting delivered between December 7-14

Also noticed that the tax is calculated on the amount after factoring in the gift card

Not sure if that is only true for some states but I live in Massachusetts and the rate it 6.25%

Apple did the same thing last Black Friday when I bought my HomePod- instead of paying tax on $299, I paid tax on $199 because of the $100 gift card promotion

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

General black friday 20 sale feature 2

Best Thanksgiving Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, MacBook Pro, More

Wednesday November 24, 2021 8:06 am PST by
We're one day away from Black Friday 2021, with many sales already in full swing and just as many ready to kick off tomorrow. In this article we're providing a quick summary of all the best sales we've seen so far this season, and the highlights to keep your eye on come Friday. For more on the best sales happening this week, visit our Black Friday Roundup. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate...
Read Full Article27 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Delays iOS 15 Feature for Adding Your Driver's License to Your iPhone Until Early 2022

Tuesday November 23, 2021 9:35 am PST by
Apple recently updated its website to indicate that an upcoming iOS 15 and watchOS 8 feature that will let you add your driver's license or state ID to your iPhone and Apple Watch in participating U.S. states has been delayed until early 2022. Apple previously said the feature would launch in late 2021. In September, Apple said Arizona and Georgia would be among the first states to introduce ...
Read Full Article98 comments
airpods pro blue holiday 3

Black Friday: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Drop to $159 on Amazon

Tuesday November 23, 2021 9:12 am PST by
Amazon is now matching Walmart's price on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe, available for $159.00, down from $249.00. These are shipped and sold directly from Amazon, and in stock now. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Stock may begin dwindling soon, ...
Read Full Article36 comments
airpods pro pink holiday

Black Friday: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Hit Lowest Ever Price

Tuesday November 23, 2021 7:47 am PST by
Apple's AirPods Pro with the new MagSafe Charging Case is now available for its lowest ever price thanks to Black Friday sales. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. The limited-time deal is available at both Amazon and Walmart, which are both...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

There's No Windows for Arm Macs Yet Because Microsoft Has Secret Exclusivity Deal With Qualcomm

Monday November 22, 2021 12:56 pm PST by
Microsoft has declined to make a version of Windows 11 available for Apple's M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max Macs that are built on an Arm architecture, and now we may know the reason - a secret exclusivity deal with Qualcomm. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. According to XDA-Developers, Arm-based Windows has only been made available on devices with Qualcomm SoC's because of ...
Read Full Article280 comments
airpods pro holiday 2

Apple Black Friday: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Drop to All-Time Low of $159 ($90 Off)

Monday November 22, 2021 12:01 pm PST by
Update November 23: This deal is now also available at Amazon. Black Friday is officially in full swing this afternoon, with the launch of one of the first major discounts at Walmart. There you can get Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for just $159.00, down from $249.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a...
Read Full Article15 comments
maxresdefault

HomeKit Accessories Worth Checking Out

Tuesday November 23, 2021 7:06 am PST by
Every so often, MacRumors videographer Dan rounds up some of his favorite home products that he's been using. We have another installment of our HomeKit series, this time featuring devices from Lutron, Belkin, Sonos, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. You can see everything in action in the video, and we have links and a short description for the HomeKit...
Read Full Article71 comments
wrap up 3 homepod spotify 1

Spotify Users Growing Impatient and Canceling Subscriptions Over Lack of Native HomePod Support

Monday November 22, 2021 10:39 am PST by
Spotify users are growing impatient with the music streaming giant over its lack of HomePod support, pushing several customers to the brink of canceling their subscriptions entirely and moving to alternative platforms, such as Apple Music. More than a year ago, at the 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced that it would be adding third-party music service support to HomePod. A ...
Read Full Article149 comments