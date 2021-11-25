Black Friday: AirPods 3 Hit Record Low Price of $149.99 ($29 Off)

Amazon this morning has introduced a new record low price on the AirPods 3, available for $149.99, down from $179.00. At $29 off, this sale price beats the one that we were tracking earlier this week by about $5 and it's only available on Amazon as of writing.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You'll see this sale once you add the AirPods 3 to your shopping cart and Amazon automatically applies a $5 coupon code to your order. The AirPods 3 are shipped and sold directly from Amazon, and they're in stock now.

AirPods 3 adopt an AirPods-Pro style look with shorter stems and a more contoured design that's designed to better fit most ears. Apple says the AirPods have been created to sit at "just the right angle for comfort." To provide improved sound, Apple is using the H1 chip to provide an Adaptive EQ feature powered by computational audio.

