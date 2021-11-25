Apple's Black Friday Event Begins in Australia: Free Gift Card With Select Products

Apple's annual four-day Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping event has begun in Australia and New Zealand, with customers able to receive a free Apple gift card with the purchase of select products through November 29.



The promotion is available on Apple's online store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations in Australia. As usual, refurbished products are not eligible for a gift card, and the offer cannot be combined with educational pricing.

Apple's four-day shopping event will also be available in the United States, Canada, UK, and select other countries starting on Black Friday.

Black Friday is one of the few occasions per year that Apple offers deals on its products, but better deals are often available through resellers like Amazon, so make sure to check out our Black Friday roundup and best Thanksgiving Day deals for the latest discounts on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, accessories, and more.

Apple's gift card values in Australia are as follows:

A$70 for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE

A$35 for second-generation or third-generation AirPods

A$70 for AirPods Pro

A$105 for AirPods Max

A$70 for Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3

A$140 for 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro

A$140 for MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini

A$280 for 27-inch iMac

A$70 for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

A$70 for Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air

A$35 for second-generation Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Charger, and four pack of AirTags

A$35 for Beats Flex and Beats Studio Buds

A$70 for Powerbeats Pro, Solo3 Wireless, and Studio3 Wireless

As usual, many of Apple's latest products are excluded from the offer, such as iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 models.

Apple gift cards are now all-in-one and can be used towards the purchase of products, subscription-based services like Apple Music and Apple TV+, App Store apps, iTunes Store content like TV shows and movies, iCloud+ storage, and more.