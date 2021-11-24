Tim Cook Discusses Apple's New Do-It-Yourself Repair Program and More
Apple recently announced a new self-service repair program that will provide customers with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and manuals for completing their own repairs of select devices, starting with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Apple said the program will launch early next year in the U.S. and expand to additional countries throughout 2022.
Apple CEO Tim Cook briefly shared his thoughts about self-service repairs in an interview with KTLA's Rich DeMuro

), saying that it "feels good" to offer manuals and parts to customers with the expertise to complete their own repairs. For most customers, however, Cook believes that the Apple Store will remain the best option for repairs.
Cook's full comments on the program, with light editing for clarity:
We realized that there were some people that wanted to this and that are trained to do this. They're the Popular Mechanics crowd if you will, which I love and have been focused on my entire life. It feels good to put the manuals out there, and get the parts out there, that enables people to do this. Still, if you're not comfortable doing that, we encourage you to come in the Apple Store and get it done for you. That's still the best way, perhaps, for most people. But if you're a technician, then have at it, because you're able to do it yourself.
Apple's self-service repair program will include an online store that will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools, the company said. In an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple said the store will be operated by an unspecified third party. Apple plans to share more details about the program as it approaches launch.
Cook, speaking at the grand opening of Apple's new store at The Grove in Los Angeles, also reiterated that Apple is focused on augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and autonomy and said that Apple will use these core technologies in a variety of ways.
These hands only. Otherwise, NO, sorry.
- suddenly formed after The Right to Repair bill