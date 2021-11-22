iMessage Reactions Will No Longer Annoy Android Users Thanks to Emoji Change
Last Friday, code suggested Google would soon roll out an update for Google Messages that would display iMessage Reactions from iPhone users as emoji on Android devices, and now that update has started rolling out.
Screenshots from 9to5Google reader Jvolkman
According to 9to5Google, some Android users are beginning to see iMessage reactions in Google Messages as emoji that are linked to the relevant conversation.
Google Messages appears to be interpreting iMessage reactions just like reactions sent through the RCS protocol used for Google Messages rather than providing them in a text format.
Prior to the Google Messages update, if an iPhone user added a reaction like a heart or thumbs up to a message in the Messages app, it would look odd on an Android device while showing up appropriately on an iPhone. Adding a heart icon to a message showed a little heart on iPhone, for example, but on Android, it would show up as [Person] "Loved" and then the text of the original message.
The text-based system could lead to awkwardness, especially with Android users unaware of iMessage reactions. It also cluttered up the chat thread by unnecessarily repeating texts.
As shown in the screenshots above, the reaction messages are linked to the chat bubble, and they also use icons pulled from the RCS system. As 9to5Google points out, the little heart for "loving" an image on iPhone is replaced with a heart eyes emoji on Android, and the laugh iMessage Reaction is translated into a laughing face emoji.
Android devices will also display a "translated from iPhone" icon so that Google Messages users understand where the reaction is coming from.
Related Stories
Wednesday November 17, 2021 10:20 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released iOS 15.1.1, a minor update that comes almost a month after the launch of iOS 15.1.
The iOS 15.1.1 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes, iOS 15.1.1 improves call drop performance...
Very few iPhone users will repair their own iPhone to postpone their next smartphone purchase, despite the Self Service Repair program, according to research by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).
Earlier this week, Apple announced the Self Service Repair program, giving customers who are comfortable with the idea of completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts,...
Amazon is offering numerous all-time low prices on Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2021, starting at $999.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet. These sales measure up to $150 off, and all models are in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Apple is picking up its work on an Apple-designed car and is aiming to create a fully autonomous vehicle, reports Bloomberg. Apple is "refocusing" the project around full self-driving vehicles, a goal that other car manufacturers have not been able to achieve.
Work on an Apple Car began way back in 2014, and since then, the project has gone through multiple transformations. At one point,...
We've been tracking early Black Friday deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, and in an effort to prepare our readers for the big shopping event we're highlighting sales store-by-store in the lead-up to November 26.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
The Google Messages app on Android devices may soon start showing iMessage reactions as emoji characters instead of text, according to some digging done by 9to5Google.
In the Messages app on iOS and Mac devices, users can add a reaction like a heart, thumbs up, thumbs down, a laugh, a question mark, or an exclamation, all of which show up as annotations to an iMessage. These reactions can...
Top Rated Comments