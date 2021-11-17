Deals: AirTag 4-Pack Drops to $87.99 for Amazon Prime Members

Woot today has Apple's AirTag 4-pack in brand new condition at $87.99 for Amazon Prime members, down from $99.00. If you aren't a Prime member, the price of the 4-pack will be $92.99.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Prime members can see this discount by logging into their Amazon account while on Woot's website. Afterwards, the extra $5 off will be added automatically when you place the AirTag 4-pack into your cart.

This deal will last through November 30, or until Woot sells out. Current delivery is estimated for between November 24 and November 29, and there's the usual free standard shipping option for Prime members.

We're keeping track of all this season's best deals in our Black Friday 2021 Roundup. You can also find more of our daily deals and other offers in our Deals Roundup.