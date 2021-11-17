Apple Releases iOS 15.1.1 With Call Improvements for iPhone 12 and 13 Models

by

Apple today released iOS 15.1.1, a minor update that comes almost a month after the launch of iOS 15.1.

iOS 15 General Feature Red ORange
The iOS 15.1.1 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 15.1.1 improves call drop performance on iPhone 12 and 13 models, so users who have been experiencing dropped calls should see improvements after installing the update.

