Apple's Plan to Pay $100 Million to Settle Developer Lawsuit Gets Preliminary Approval From Judge

by

Back in August, Apple said that it would pay out $100 million and make several changes to the App Store to settle a class-action lawsuit brought about by developers, and the settlement offer received preliminary approval yesterday from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers, who is overseeing that case in addition to the Epic v. Apple lawsuit.

app store blue banner
Under the terms of the agreement, Apple will create a $100 million "fund," which developers can access based on their historic ‌App Store‌ proceeds. Developers who earned $1 million or less through the U.S. storefront for their apps in every calendar year between June 4, 2015 and April 26, 2021 can receive between $250 and $30,000. Higher payments will be made to those who have participated more extensively in the ‌App Store‌ ecosystem.

Eligible developers will be able to make claims when the settlement receives final approval, and can sign up to be alerted when claims are being accepted through a website created for the lawsuit.

In addition to paying $100 million, Apple agreed to maintain the ‌App Store‌ Small Business Program in its current structure for the next three years, and it will allow developers to use communication methods like email to share information about payment methods available outside of their iOS apps.

Other terms include more ‌App Store‌ pricing options, the publication of an annual transparency report based on ‌App Store‌ data, and tools that allow developers to appeal the rejection of an app. Full details on what Apple has agreed to can be found in our original settlement article.

The lawsuit dates back to 2019, when a group of iOS developers accused Apple of using its ‌App Store‌ monopoly to impose "profit-killing" commissions. The developers were unhappy with Apple's 30 percent cut, an issue that was largely resolved when Apple introduced the App Store Small Business Program and cut commissions to 15 percent for developers making under $1 million in a given calendar year.

Going forward, briefs, papers, and memoranda in support of the final approval of the settlement must be filed by April 29, 2022, and a Fairness and Final Approval Hearing will take place on June 7, 2022. If and when final approval is granted, developers will begin to receive money from Apple.

Tags: App Store, lawsuit

Related Stories

hyperdrive multi display dock 1

HYPER Debuts 15-Port Dock That Supports 3 4K Displays

Monday November 15, 2021 10:02 am PST by
HYPER today announced the launch of its latest dock, a 15-port version that is designed for the 13, 14, 15 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The HyperDrive 4K Multi-Display Docking Station supports up to three 4K displays on larger Mac machines. There are three HDMI ports and three DisplayPorts, all of which support 4K displays at up to 60Hz, along with a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 100W USB-C PD ...
Read Full Article82 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 4A402 and AirPods 3 Firmware to 4B66

Tuesday November 16, 2021 11:34 am PST by
Apple today released a new 4A402 firmware update for the AirPods Pro, which is up from the prior 4A400 firmware that was released back in October. Apple has also updated the AirPods 3 firmware to 4B66, up from the 4B61 that was previously available. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, so we don't know what improvements or bug ...
Read Full Article125 comments
Top Stories 85 Thumbnail

Top Stories: Tim Cook on Sideloading, iOS 15.2 Features, Apple Silicon Roadmap, and More

Saturday November 13, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Apple is continuing to work on its next set of operating system updates, and the new beta of iOS 15.2 seeded to developers and public beta testers this week includes a number of tweaks and improvements. Tim Cook also spoke at this week's DealBook online summit, addressing some of the recent controversy about whether Apple should be required to allow "sideloading" of apps from outside the App ...
Read Full Article96 comments
amazon prime video app

Amazon Launches Prime Video App for Mac

Monday November 15, 2021 9:05 am PST by
Amazon today introduced a native macOS app for its Amazon Prime Video service, with the app now available from the Mac App Store. Prime Video subscribers can stream content using the new app, or download content on Macs for offline viewing. All Amazon Prime content is available through the Mac app. Picture-in-Picture and AirPlay are both supported features that work with Amazon's new app, ...
Read Full Article99 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Imposing Strict Terms on U.S. States for Digital IDs in Wallet App

Monday November 15, 2021 6:46 am PST by
Apple's agreement with U.S. states looking to add digital ID cards such as driver's licenses to the Wallet app includes strict terms and charges footed to the taxpayer, according to fintech consultant Jason Mikula and CNBC. The ability to add a driver's license or ID to the Wallet app is a new feature in iOS 15. Customers will be able to tap the plus icon at the top of the Wallet app to add...
Read Full Article141 comments