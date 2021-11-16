Apple Seeds Third Beta of watchOS 8.3 to Developers

Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming watchOS 8.3 beta to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming a week after the launch of the second beta and three weeks after the release of watchOS 8.1.



To install ‌‌‌watchOS 8‌‌‌.3, developers will need to download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once installed, ‌‌‌watchOS 8.3‌‌‌ can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update.

To update to new software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

No new features were found in the first two betas of watchOS 8.3, so we don't yet know what's included in the update.