Deals: Get One Month of Disney+ for $1.99 This Weekend Only (New and Returning Subscribers)

Disney today kicked off its own "Disney+ Day" in an effort to promote new content coming to the streaming platform. Headlining the event is a discount to $1.99 for one month of Disney+ for new or returning subscribers.
This sale will be valid through this Sunday, November 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Anyone who currently subscribes to Disney+ is ineligible for this offer. Those who do enroll will be charged $1.99 for their first month and then $7.99 for all subsequent months, but you can cancel before that time.
Similarly, we're tracking a few Disney-related sales on OtterBox Symmetry Series iPhone cases at Amazon, offering early Black Friday prices on numerous accessories. Many of the cases are priced at $47.99, down from $59.99, and will launch on Black Friday.
There are three different designs, including one with Mickey and friends around Cinderella Castle, and a two that showcase Walt Disney World's park icons. The designs are in celebration of the resort's 50th anniversary, which began last month.
Tuesday November 9, 2021 8:51 am PST by Sami Fathi
Amid a heightened amount of scrutiny and tension surrounding the App Store and how users download and install apps on the iPhone, Apple CEO Tim Cook said today that customers who wish to sideload apps should consider purchasing an Android device as the experience offered by the iPhone maximizes their security and privacy.
Speaking at The New York Times "DealBook" summit, Cook said that...
Apple today updated its iPhone trade-in site, dropping the maximum trade-in prices of almost all of its trade-in options. Trading in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for example, will now net you $700, $90 less than it was worth yesterday.
With Apple's trade-in program, customers can send in their old devices and receive an Apple gift card that can be put toward the purchase of a new device. Apple...
Apple today announced the debut of Apple Business Essentials, a new subscription-based service that will offer device management like setup and onboarding, iCloud storage, and optional 24/7 access to Apple Support for small businesses with up to 500 employees.
Apple Business Essentials will enable small businesses to easily configure, deploy, and manage Apple products from anywhere, and...
Following the launch of the iPhone 13 models, iFixit and other independent repair outlets found that replacing the iPhone's display renders Face ID non-functional, limiting repairs to Apple itself, Apple Authorized Service Providers, and Apple-associated repair shops. The change made it much more difficult for smaller, independent repair shops to perform iPhone 13 display repairs on broken...
With its latest high-end MacBook Pro models, Apple restored the MagSafe charging port, HDMI port, and SDXC card slot, but not all users are happy.
While there seem to be few complaints about the return of MagSafe charging, especially since the option to charge via Thunderbolt 4/USB-C continues to be available, most dissatisfied users seem to be focusing on the HDMI port and SDXC port.
The ...
Black Friday is now just a few weeks away, and some stores have begun revealing the deals that you can expect to shop during the event. Of course, Black Friday is also getting earlier each year, and at Walmart you can start saving today.
WhatsApp has rolled out multi-device support to all users on iOS and Android, allowing WhatsApp to be used on up to four linked devices without users needing to be connected via a smartphone.
To enable multi-device support, users need to join the multi-device beta. Launch WhatsApp on iPhone, then select Settings -> Linked Devices. Select Multi-Device Beta, then tap Join Beta. Once that's...
