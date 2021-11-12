Deals: Get One Month of Disney+ for $1.99 This Weekend Only (New and Returning Subscribers)

Disney today kicked off its own "Disney+ Day" in an effort to promote new content coming to the streaming platform. Headlining the event is a discount to $1.99 for one month of Disney+ for new or returning subscribers.

This sale will be valid through this Sunday, November 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Anyone who currently subscribes to Disney+ is ineligible for this offer. Those who do enroll will be charged $1.99 for their first month and then $7.99 for all subsequent months, but you can cancel before that time.

Similarly, we're tracking a few Disney-related sales on OtterBox Symmetry Series iPhone cases at Amazon, offering early Black Friday prices on numerous accessories. Many of the cases are priced at $47.99, down from $59.99, and will launch on Black Friday.



There are three different designs, including one with Mickey and friends around Cinderella Castle, and a two that showcase Walt Disney World's park icons. The designs are in celebration of the resort's 50th anniversary, which began last month.

