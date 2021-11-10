Apple Seeds Second Public Beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 With SharePlay

by

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.1 update to public beta testers, two weeks after seeding the first beta and a day after providing the second beta to developers.

facetime screen sharing 2
Public beta testers can download the macOS 12 Monterey update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website.

‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.1 introduces support for SharePlay, the feature that allows FaceTime users to do more with their friends and family members. With SharePlay, ‌‌FaceTime‌‌ users can listen to music, watch TV, watch movies, and even share their screen with the people they're chatting with.

SharePlay is already active in iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1, and the ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.1 update brings Macs in line with the Apple TV and iOS devices.

Top Rated Comments

BWhaler Avatar
BWhaler
17 minutes ago at 10:44 am
Pray there is big bug fixes, e.g. fix memory leak, no more lost files, etc.

Monterey should not have shipped in its current state.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
19 minutes ago at 10:42 am
Downloading onto my M1 MBA, betas have been very stable for me since July…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

