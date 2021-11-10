Apple Seeds Second Public Beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 With SharePlay

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.1 update to public beta testers, two weeks after seeding the first beta and a day after providing the second beta to developers.
Public beta testers can download the macOS 12 Monterey update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website.
macOS Monterey 12.1 introduces support for SharePlay, the feature that allows FaceTime users to do more with their friends and family members. With SharePlay, FaceTime users can listen to music, watch TV, watch movies, and even share their screen with the people they're chatting with.
SharePlay is already active in iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1, and the macOS Monterey 12.1 update brings Macs in line with the Apple TV and iOS devices.
WhatsApp has rolled out multi-device support to all users on iOS and Android, allowing WhatsApp to be used on up to four linked devices without users needing to be connected via a smartphone.
To enable multi-device support, users need to join the multi-device beta. Launch WhatsApp on iPhone, then select Settings -> Linked Devices. Select Multi-Device Beta, then tap Join Beta. Once that's...
Tuesday November 9, 2021 8:51 am PST by Sami Fathi
Amid a heightened amount of scrutiny and tension surrounding the App Store and how users download and install apps on the iPhone, Apple CEO Tim Cook said today that customers who wish to sideload apps should consider purchasing an Android device as the experience offered by the iPhone maximizes their security and privacy.
Speaking at The New York Times "DealBook" summit, Cook said that...
Twitter is deploying top-spec MacBook Pros with the M1 Max Apple silicon chip to all of its iOS and Android engineers for app development, representing yet another push for the adoption of Apple silicon Macs in the enterprise.
The news was shared by John Szumski, a senior staffer at Twitter for the company's mobile platforms. In a tweet, Szumski said that Twitter will be rolling out...
Apple today updated its iPhone trade-in site, dropping the maximum trade-in prices of almost all of its trade-in options. Trading in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for example, will now net you $700, $90 less than it was worth yesterday.
With Apple's trade-in program, customers can send in their old devices and receive an Apple gift card that can be put toward the purchase of a new device. Apple...
Following the launch of the redesigned, high-end MacBook Pro, some users are complaining about the new MagSafe charger mismatching with the Space Gray model. Older MacBook Pro models that featured MagSafe charging were only available in Silver and featured a matching magnetic charger. When the MacBook Pro became available in Space Gray as well as Silver with the 2016 redesign, Apple...
Monterey should not have shipped in its current state.