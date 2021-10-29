Apple Seeds First Public Beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 With SharePlay

by

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.1 update to public beta testers, just a day after providing the beta to developers.

facetime screen sharing 2
Public beta testers can download the macOS 12.1 Monterey update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website.

‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.1 introduces support for SharePlay, the feature that allows FaceTime users to do more with their friends and family members. With SharePlay, ‌‌FaceTime‌‌ users can listen to music, watch TV, watch movies, and even share their screen with the people they're chatting with.

SharePlay is already active in iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1, and the ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.1 update brings Macs in line with the Apple TV and iOS devices.

Top Rated Comments

MauiPa Avatar
MauiPa
35 minutes ago at 11:40 am

I wonder what happened to the other article regarding reduced warranty claims.

Anyways, is it going to be copyright infringement or anything related since the content/video/music is intended only to the account holder but due to shareplay others can watch/view/hear what you are experiencing from where you are?
This might help answer your question:

https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT212862

basically, it says pretty plainly, in words everyone can understand (shout out to old tv shows from the 60s), that you both need Apple Music subscriptions, so umm, no infringement issues
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
funkypepper Avatar
funkypepper
2 hours ago at 10:22 am
Any news regarding the USB-C hubs?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

