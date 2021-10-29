Apple Seeds First Public Beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 With SharePlay

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.1 update to public beta testers, just a day after providing the beta to developers.



Public beta testers can download the macOS 12.1 Monterey update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website.

‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.1 introduces support for SharePlay, the feature that allows FaceTime users to do more with their friends and family members. With SharePlay, ‌‌FaceTime‌‌ users can listen to music, watch TV, watch movies, and even share their screen with the people they're chatting with.

SharePlay is already active in iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1, and the ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.1 update brings Macs in line with the Apple TV and iOS devices.