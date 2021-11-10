Apple Seeds Second Public Betas of iOS and iPadOS 15.2 With Legacy Contacts, Find My Updates and More

Apple today seeded the second public betas of upcoming iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 updates, two weeks after seeding the first betas and a day after providing the update to developers.

General iOS 15
Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and ‌iPadOS 15.1‌ updates over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website.

iOS and iPadOS 15.2 introduce App Privacy Report, which is designed to allow users to see how often apps have accessed their sensitive info like location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts across the last seven days. It's also set up to show which apps have contacted other domains and how recently they've contacted them so you can keep an eye on what apps are doing behind the scenes.

App Privacy Report is available by opening up the Settings app, selecting the Privacy section, and choosing App Privacy Report. From there, you can toggle it on. After you use apps for some time, data will begin showing up in this spot.

The beta adds updates to the Emergency SOS Auto Call feature. You can now press the side button rapidly multiple times to initiate, or hold down the side button and the volume button together. There's a longer eight-second countdown before a call is placed, which is up from the prior three-second countdown.

In the second beta, Apple introduced an updated version of Apple's Messages Communication Safety feature for kids, and it adds a Legacy Contacts option that lets you set a person who can access your Apple content like photos in the event of your death.

Apple also added a new "Items That Can Track Me" option in the Find My app for scanning for nearby items, and the TV app on iPad has a new sidebar to make navigation simpler. In the Mail app, there's also a new option to use the Hide My Email feature when composing or replying to an email.

For a full list of features that have been added with each beta, we have dedicated guides for the initial beta and the second beta.

