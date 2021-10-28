First iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 Betas Available to Public Beta Testers

Apple today seeded the first public betas of upcoming iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 updates, one day after providing the betas to developers.



Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and ‌iPadOS 15.1‌ updates over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website.

iOS and iPadOS 15.2 introduce App Privacy Report, which is designed to allow users to see how often apps have accessed their sensitive info like location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts across the last seven days.

It's also set up to show which apps have contacted other domains and how recently they've contacted them so you can keep an eye on what apps are doing behind the scenes.

App Privacy Report is available by opening up the Settings app, selecting the Privacy section, and choosing App Privacy Report. From there, you can toggle it on. After you use apps for some time, data will begin showing up in this spot.

Today's update adds updates to the Emergency SOS Auto Call feature. You can now press the side button rapidly multiple times to initiate, or hold down the side button and the volume button together. There's a longer eight-second countdown before a call is placed, which is up from the prior three-second countdown.

Apple has also tweaked the Notification Summary feature in the beta, giving summaries more of a card-style look, and there's code for the Communication Safety feature that Apple announced earlier this year. For more detail on everything new in the beta, make sure to check out our dedicated features article.