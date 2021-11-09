Instagram Preparing to Launch Subscriptions to Let Users Pay for 'Exclusive Content' From Creators

Instagram is preparing to launch in-app subscriptions, allowing users to pay for exclusive content from their favorite creators as the platform looks to move away from conventional ads for monetization, recent App Store listings have suggested.



In May of this year, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in an interview with The Information that the platform was exploring the idea of subscriptions, explaining there are "different ways to facilitate a financial relationship between a fan and a creator." "Being able to subscribe to some differentiated or unique or exclusive content actually feels more additive as a fan than seeing an ad," he added.

Now, Instagram seems to be preparing to put its ambitions into action. As reported by TechCrunch, Instagram's ‌App Store‌ listing has recently gained new in-app subscriptions, as first spotted by Sensor Tower. The new in-app purchases are listed as "Instagram Subscriptions" for $0.99 and $4.99. Previously, Instagram had only listed Instagram Badge as an in-app purchase.



In practice, the new subscription would let users pay their favorite creators for exclusive content not seen by non-paying users. According to screenshots shared by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, a subscription will include a "Member Badge," which gifts subscribers a "special badge" next to their username, and "Exclusive content."

#Instagram continues to work on the Fan Club feature 👀 Here's the fan onboarding screen 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/iaSWS5UyT0 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 26, 2021