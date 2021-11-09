Johnson & Johnson Chairman Alex Gorsky Joins Apple's Board of Directors

Apple today announced that Alex Gorsky, the chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, has joined its board of directors.



In a statement, Apple CEO Tim Cook called Gorsky a "visionary in healthcare," and said that Apple will benefit from his expertise.

"Alex has long been a visionary in healthcare, applying his tremendous insight, experience, and passion for technology to the cause of improving lives and building healthier communities," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "We're excited to welcome him to Apple's board of directors, and I know that all of us will benefit from his leadership and expertise."

Gorksy said that it is an honor to join the board of directors and that he believes in technology's potential to improve lives.

"I've long shared Apple's belief that technology has the potential to improve lives and create healthier communities," said Alex Gorsky. "It's an honor to join Apple's board of directors, and to be part of a values-led company that's constantly innovating to both enable and enhance the way we live."

Gorsky has been at Johnson & Johnson since 1988, working in sales, management, and marketing before he was named CEO in 2012. He is set to step down as CEO of the company on January 3, 2022, but will continue to serve as executive chairman.

Gorsky joins other Apple board members that include Arthur D. Levinson, James A. Bell, Albert Gore, Andrea Jung, Monica Lozano, Ronald D. Sugar, and Susan L. Wagner.