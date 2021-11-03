TestFlight for Mac Officially Launches

Apple today informed developers that they can invite people to try out early versions of Mac apps prior to release using the TestFlight platform, marking the end of a beta test that's been ongoing since August.

Mac app developers can invite up to 10,000 external testers through email or a public link, plus there are tools for creating multiple groups of internal testers and configuring build access for each one.

TestFlight has been available in a beta capacity for several months now, with developers able to use the app to test their own apps and apps from other developers. With the official launch of the feature, developers can also send the TestFlight betas to members of the general public. To test apps, testers will need to download the TestFlight app from the Mac App Store. [Direct Link]

LawJolla
54 minutes ago at 11:37 am
Testflight for Testflight... that's so meta
Realityck
51 minutes ago at 11:40 am
Hope it gets utilized a lot by developers.
johnalan
49 minutes ago at 11:42 am
Nice! Love TF
macsplusmacs
48 minutes ago at 11:42 am

Testflight for Testflight... that's so meta
hello. I am a lawyer with Former Facebook and Now Meta. Corp.

You do NOT have permission to use that word here.

LOL!
