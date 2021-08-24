TestFlight for Mac Beta Now Available to Developers

Apple today informed developers that the beta version of TestFlight for Mac is now available and can be used to test Mac apps.



Registered developers can download the TestFlight for Mac beta and can use the app to test their own apps and apps from other developers on macOS Monterey beta 5. TestFlight for Mac, like TestFlight for iOS, will make it simple for developers to test beta versions of macOS apps prior to when they are released.



Apple says that when using this version of TestFlight on ‌macOS Monterey‌ beta 5 or earlier, users will need to quit the beta version of a native Mac app before updating it, as the system will offer a prompt to quit before updating. VoiceOver is also not fully functional in the TestFlight beta.

Apple is soliciting feedback from developers on TestFlight for Mac through the Feedback Assistant available in ‌macOS Monterey‌. The TestFlight 3.2 beta can be downloaded from the Developer Center, and ‌macOS Monterey‌ is required to use it. The TestFlight app is not available to non-developers at this time.