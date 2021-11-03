Deals: Huge iPad Pro Sale on Amazon Taking Up to $150 Off 2021 Models With Record Low Prices
Today we're tracking a massive sale on Apple's 2021 iPad Pro lineup, including up to $150 off the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. For many of these tablets, Amazon's sale prices today are offering the lowest discounts we've ever seen, or matching the previous record lows on each device.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
We've collected every iPad Pro on sale this week in the lists below, including both Wi-Fi and Cellular models. All discounts have been applied automatically, so you won't need any coupon or code to see these sales. They're also all sold and shipped directly from Amazon.
It's also worth noting that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard in Black has returned to its all-time low price of $242.99 on Amazon, down from $349.00. However, the accessory is temporarily out of stock. You can still lock in this great deal today, and Amazon won't charge you until it ships.
11-Inch iPad Pro
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $699.99, down from $799.00 ($99 off, lowest ever)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $949.99, down from $1,099.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
- 2TB Wi-Fi - $1,749.99, down from $1,899.00 ($149 off)
- 128GB Cellular - $899.99, down from $999.00 ($99 off)
- 256GB Cellular - $999.00, down from $1,099.00 ($100 off, lowest ever)
- 1TB Cellular - $1,549.99, down from $1,699.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
- 2TB Cellular - $1,949.99, down from $2,099.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
12.9-Inch iPad Pro
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $999.00, down from $1,099.00 ($100 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00 ($100 off)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,249.00, down from $1,399.00 ($150 off, lowest ever)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,649.00, down from $1,799.00 ($150 off, lowest ever)
- 2TB Wi-Fi - $2,049.99, down from $2,199.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
- 128GB Cellular - $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00 ($99 off)
- 256GB Cellular - $1,299.99, down from $1,399.00 ($99 off, lowest ever)
- 512GB Cellular - $1,449.99, down from $1,599.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
- 1TB Cellular - $1,849.99, down from $1,999.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
