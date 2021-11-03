Deals: Huge iPad Pro Sale on Amazon Taking Up to $150 Off 2021 Models With Record Low Prices

Today we're tracking a massive sale on Apple's 2021 iPad Pro lineup, including up to $150 off the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. For many of these tablets, Amazon's sale prices today are offering the lowest discounts we've ever seen, or matching the previous record lows on each device.

We've collected every iPad Pro on sale this week in the lists below, including both Wi-Fi and Cellular models. All discounts have been applied automatically, so you won't need any coupon or code to see these sales. They're also all sold and shipped directly from Amazon.

It's also worth noting that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard in Black has returned to its all-time low price of $242.99 on Amazon, down from $349.00. However, the accessory is temporarily out of stock. You can still lock in this great deal today, and Amazon won't charge you until it ships.



