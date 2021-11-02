ColorWare Now Offering Custom-Painted AirPods 3 Starting at $319

ColorWare, known for its customization offerings for AirPods, Xbox controllers, Nintendo Switch components, and more, today introduced custom-painted AirPods 3.



AirPods 3 are available in a range of custom paint colors, including bright glossy shades, metallics, and matte colors. Every color of the rainbow is available, as are various shades of black, silver, and gold.

Each AirPod can be painted a different color, and the case can be customized in a different shade as well. Custom paint jobs for the AirPods are priced at $319, but the price goes up to $369 when adding in the case too. AirPods are priced at $179 direct from Apple, so getting a custom color is at least $140 more expensive.

Still, even at that price point, ColorWare is the only way to get AirPods that are not white because Apple still does not offer AirPods in black or other colors.



With ColorWare's painting, all of the ‌AirPods 3‌ features remain intact such as MagSafe connectivity for the case, spatial audio, adaptive EQ, and more, and the paint does not impact the functionality.

Custom ‌AirPods 3‌ can be ordered from ColorWare starting today, and they will ship out in about two to three weeks.